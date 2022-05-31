Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Up 2%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.05. 161,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 286,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paltalk in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

