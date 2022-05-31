Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $506.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

