Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

