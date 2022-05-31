Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
