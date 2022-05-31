PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0750 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $72,465.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $984.00 or 0.03109501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00544545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008172 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

