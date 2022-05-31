Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Up 1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 3,857 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

