P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.50

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 26 shares.

PTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after buying an additional 603,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 56,182 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.