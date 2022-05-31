P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.50

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 26 shares.
PTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.