Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

