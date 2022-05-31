Oxbull.tech (OXB) Reaches One Day Volume of $50,697.00

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.68 million and $50,697.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.01253116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 591.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

