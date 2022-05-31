Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.27. The company had a trading volume of 686,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.48. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$18.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.97%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

