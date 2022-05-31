OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

