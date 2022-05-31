Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce $29.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.13 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.41 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

ORRF traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $24.53. 3,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,434. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $271.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

