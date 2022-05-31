OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE OGI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.47. 811,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,109. The firm has a market cap of C$461.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.