Orbitcoin Market Cap Achieves $249,239.45 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $249,239.45 and approximately $15.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,083.52 or 0.99912813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00195616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00084940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00116353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00199387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.