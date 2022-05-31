Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 6,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,614. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 229,306 shares of company stock worth $75,317. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.