Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,956. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

