OpenOcean Hits Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $891,743.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

