Opaleye Management Inc. Raises Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma accounts for about 2.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Sutro Biopharma worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 109,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

