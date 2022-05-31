Opaleye Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for about 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $74,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,288 shares of company stock worth $1,989,972. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

