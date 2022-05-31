Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

