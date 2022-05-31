One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,361 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

