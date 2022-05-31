One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

OSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

