ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,210 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

