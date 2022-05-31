Oikos 1-Day Volume Tops $27,268.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $428,695.77 and approximately $27,268.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.55 or 0.02077704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00528463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008084 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

