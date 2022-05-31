Offshift (XFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,272.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $151,272.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,838.21 or 0.99910521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.