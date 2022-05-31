ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.59 or 0.99917595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

