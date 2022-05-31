Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0731

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $367.75 million and approximately $115.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

