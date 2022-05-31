Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,435.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $329,646.46 and $36,435.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.01304843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00520218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

