NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NVDA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,844,596. The company has a market cap of $549.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

