Nut Tree Capital Management LP Has $102.60 Million Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital makes up approximately 19.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 7.71% of BrightSpire Capital worth $102,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

