NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stake Raised by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.28% of NuCana worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. NuCana plc has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

