Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

