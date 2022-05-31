Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $3,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $13,374,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NVS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. 151,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.