Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.04. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,723. Novanta has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.