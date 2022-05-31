Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Northwest Natural by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.25. 7,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

