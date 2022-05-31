Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

