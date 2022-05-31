North Run Capital LP Invests $3.05 Million in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,121,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Invacare accounts for 2.3% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 1,885.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Invacare by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 337,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 290,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,668. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.