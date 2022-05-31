North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$936,494.01. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Insiders acquired 336,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,608 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of C$504.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

