Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Nordson stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.21. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.