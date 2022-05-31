Norbord (TSE:OSB) Trading Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.97.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.