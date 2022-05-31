Norbord (TSE:OSB) Trading Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.97.
Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)
