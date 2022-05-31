NKN (NKN) Price Tops $0.0997 on Top Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. NKN has a total market capitalization of $69.79 million and $4.09 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00545407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008140 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

