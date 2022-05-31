Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,365,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,766,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

