NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.76. 36,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,675,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.