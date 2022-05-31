NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,662 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 75,461 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 5.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 3.44% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $222,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NEP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

