NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.03

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 3675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $937.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in NextDecade by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132,197 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

