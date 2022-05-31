NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 112206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a market cap of C$25.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

