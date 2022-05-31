New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Concept Energy by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,444. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.