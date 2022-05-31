New BitShares Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $2.68 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

