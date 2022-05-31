Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,422,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 390,218 shares of company stock worth $988,089. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

