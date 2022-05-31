Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Increased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 2.5% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.45% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $117,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 15,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,038. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

