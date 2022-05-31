Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter.

NBXG stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.01. 11,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,468. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.06. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 10.06 and a twelve month high of 20.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

